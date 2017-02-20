France lose injured flanker Damien Chouly for Ireland game

France will be without flanker Damien Chouly for Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Ireland in Dublin after he sustained an ankle injury during training on Monday, the French federation said.

Chouly is being replaced in the squad for Saturday’s game by Raphael Lakafia, who is joining the group in Nice.

France started their campaign with a 19-16 defeat by England at Twickenham before beating Scotland 22-16 at home.