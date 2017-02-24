France ‘know everything about Ireland’ ahead of Aviva clash

In some ways Ireland can be reassured by a French coach refusing to care about Johnny Sexton’s return.

“That information didn’t change anything for us,” said Yannick Bru, a 43 year old former hooker on the great Guy Noves Toulouse side. “I think Jackson played well in the first two games, and we know Johnny Sexton, of course it’s not good news for us, but we’re ready to face him, and in fact, we don’t really care who will be the fly half in the opposition tomorrow. We focus on our gameplan.

“We’re physically ready.”

Of course they are. Well rested for a change as well.

But Yannick, we asked, no analysis of Ireland at all, not even a little? Not even in your dreams?

“Since the last World Cup, I had a lot of nightmares, so we know Ireland by heart. We know they will have possession and make a lot of phases, we’re ready to face them, we’ve worked our defence, we’re convinced they will challenge us on our ability to be physically ready on their attacking phases, so we will be ready. In fact, we know everything about Ireland, as they know everything about France, so there won’t be a lot of surprises.”

Somebody wondered aloud if Sexton would be targeted. It is a stock question nowadays. Because the French do like a nibble off the St Mary’s man. Like, Yoann Maestri elbowing him last season - Sexton got up to bank the three points but no card followed from Jaco Peyper - or Bernard Le Roux saying before the 2015 World Cup that he would be personally seeking out his old Racing 92 pal.

“Last time we target him we made big mistakes, so we won’t make that mistake twice,” Bru responded somewhat cryptically, perhaps referring back to the World Cup when Ireland prevailed despite losing their outhalf after 26 minutes following a heavy, yet late tackle by Louis Picamoles.

But really, the injuries Sexton has suffered against France have never been born out of malicious activity; the collisions with Mathieu Bastareaud were two men making the same decision, the Picamoles torpedo was marginally late and last Spring in Paris Sexton damaged his own neck putting in a try saving tackle.

“We didn’t really speak about Johnny Sexton, we spoke more about Jamie Heaslip, Stander and O’Brien, we know they’re the force of the Irish team, you could see that in Italy, in Scotland and Johnny Sexton was not there.”

But now, much like two years ago, he reappears at the most conducive moment for sporting theatre to unfold.