France clash was win or bust, says Conor Murray

Conor Murray felt it was vital for Ireland to beat France in order to remain in contention for the RBS 6 Nations title.

Murray’s early try got Ireland up and running at the Aviva Stadium before 11 points from the boot of Johnny Sexton and a late Paddy Jackson penalty secured a 19-9 win .

Victory for Joe Schmidt’s side, who lost their opening match to Scotland, moves them to the top of the table, although England can reclaim pole position when they face Italy on Sunday.

Scrum-half Murray told ITV1: “With the way the weather was, it was always going to be difficult and I think we stuck in the fight.

“To beat France 19-9 at home is great and to have missed a few opportunities is a little bit frustrating.

“A win on the cards and we’re still in the hunt for this championship.

“A win and nothing else would do this week and we’ve managed to do that. And we’ve a week off to rest up and look at Wales, so we’re still in the fight.”