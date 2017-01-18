Four uncapped players named in France Six Nations squad

Louis Picamoles is the only player included who plies his trade outside of native country

Northampton’s number eight Louis Picamoles has been included in France’s 32-man Six Nations squad. Photo: Getty Images

Northampton’s number eight Louis Picamoles has been included in France’s 32-man Six Nations squad. Photo: Getty Images

 

Northampton’s number eight Louis Picamoles has been included in France’s 32-man Six Nations squad.

The 30-year-old, who has over 50 international caps, is the only man selected to play his club rugby outside of the French leagues having moved to Saints in the summer.

Head coach Guy Noves has included the uncapped Geoffrey Palis, Fabien Sanconnie, Arthur Iturria and Mohamed Boughanmi in his group, along with Toulouse centre Yann David, who earned his most recent cap eight years ago.

The French begin their campaign with a trip to Twickenham on February 4th, while they must also travel to Ireland and Italy either side of home games with Scotland and Wales.

France have not won the competition since 2010, when they also recorded a Grand Slam under Marc Lievremont’s guidance.

France squad for Six Nations:

Forwards: Atonio (La Rochelle), Baille (Stade Toulouse), Ben Arous (Racing 92), Boughanmi (La Rochelle), Le Devedec (Brive), Chat (Racing 92), Chouly (Clermont), Sanconnie (Brive), Slimani (Stade Francais), Maestri (Toulouse), Goujon (Bordeaux-Begles), Gourdon (La Rochelle), Guirado (Toulon), Picamoles (Northampton), Maynadier (Bordeaux-Begles), Iturria (Clermont), Vahaamahina (Clermont), Lakafia (Stade Francais).

Backs: Fickou (Toulouse), David (Toulouse), Doussain (Toulouse), Camara (Stade Francais), Fofana (Clermont), Huget (Toulouse), Lopez (Clermont), Palis (Castres), Lamerat (Clermont), Machenaud (Racing 92), Nakaitaci (Clermont), Serin (Bordeaux-Begles), Spedding (Clermont), Vakatawa (contracted to FFR).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.