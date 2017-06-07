Five things: Lions still look like collection of individuals

It is a game the Lions might have won, saying they should have, would constitute a disservice to the Blues who were far more accomplished from an attacking perspective.

The Lions had opportunities to score tries and were denied by a touch of misfortune but also a lack of accuracy at crucial times. The Jared Payne disallowed try was a classic example. The Lions have a five-on-three inside the Blues 22 but passing early without committing defenders allowed the Blues to scramble while being numerically inferior.

Elliot Daly might have straightened and held the ball for a fraction of a second longer to hold the drift and if they overran him he could have stepped inside or in preserving some space for Payne given him an extra nanosecond, which would have guaranteed the score.

The Lions attacking patterns were predictable and lacking in subtlety, the absence of a spark apparent, while displaying a slavish predilection for seeking contact and the ground. Much of the passing was well behind the gain-line, easily defended, lacking zip and compromised by not changing their angles of running.

The tourists continue to look like a collection of individuals rather than a team and going forward that is something that is going to have to change and quickly if they are to win matches and gain momentum heading for the test series.

KICK/CHASE

The Lions kick/chase was rather pedestrian. There was no urgency to put the catcher under pressure as if there was an element of fear about what the Blues might do on return. The fact that Rhys Webb kicked long, presumably to instruction, plus the fact that the chasing line was rather passive meant that Blues’ ball carriers were able field the ball comfortably and to win the initial contact points.

This was partially facilitated by the footwork of the Blues’ players but also their willingness to fight through the tackle. It allowed time for their forwards to get to the breakdown and maintain momentum and continuity.

When Webb did shorten his box-kicks to allow a contest in the air, Liam Williams was guilty of a couple of rash moments that cost two penalties and a sin binning. If the Lions are going to kick long then the chasing players need to be sharper in pursuit and smarter when it comes to shutting down the counterattack.

BREAKDOWN

The Lions conceded too many penalties in this aspect of the game because they were beaten on the shoulder contact point over the ball at the breakdown, allowing a Blues player to get underneath them for a split second and eking an advantage in terms of position over the tackled player.

The Lions backrow was beaten in this aspect of the game, not helped in some respects by some weak clearing, while the ball carrier occasionally lost his support. The balance in this area based on cohesion looks off kilter.

There is no doubt that the Lions were getting better quality ruck ball compared to the first match but it was still far from perfect and they probably needed to commit greater numbers from time to time. They also conceded some sloppy penalties for not rolling away.

SCRUM AND LINEOUT

The scrum was excellent based on the interpretation of referee Pascal Gauzere as Jack McGrath and Dan Cole both won penalties while their replacements Joe Marler and Kyle Sinkler maintained that advantage when introduced. The lineout worked superbly with Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes and Justin Tipuric taking responsibility. Rory Best’s throw that was picked off in the final and pivotal moment as the Lions sought to rescue a draw will be scrutinised for hooker or system error; perhaps a combination of both.

There is no argument that the set piece has been one of very few silver linings in the two tour matches to date but it’s not going to win them the test series alone until it is supplemented by more nuanced and cohesive attacking patters.

ATTACK

Speaking of which, it’s palpably misfiring. The Lions patterns have been very narrow for the most part looking to go through rather than around the opposition and when they do go wide much of the ball is pulled back behind the front screen. That’s fine as long as the players in front appear viable ball carriers and also that the timing and accuracy of the passing and the lines of running of the actual recipients are perfectly in sync.

Both the New Zealand Barbarians and the Blues have found it relatively easy to defend against the Lions and that for all the issues about abbreviated prep time and wonky body clocks is pretty damning. There also seems to be disconnect between the forwards and the backs, going their separate ways rather than being cohesive.

There have been times when it would have been better for the Lions to go wide rather than trucking up ball with the forwards and that decision making and appreciation of space has to improve, as do sub standard individual performances. Players need to operate with a more heads up philosophy.

DEFENCE

The Lions have to find a way of trying to curtail the New Zealand’s instinctive offloading game or they’re going to be standing behind the posts for long periods of this tour. Again the cohesion is lacking, players shooting up out of the line and caught ball watching rather than appreciating a more panoramic view of the lines the opposition support players are running. First up tacking has also been substandard.

The road rises sharply again on Saturday and the Lions look like they’ll be stuck in the wrong gear.