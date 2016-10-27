England recall Tom Wood for autumn Tests amid injury crisis

Flanker Tom Wood, whose last England Test appearance came against Uruguay in the World Cup 12 months ago, was the surprise inclusion in Eddie Jones’s squad for the Autumn Internationals as the coach seeks to deal with a backrow injury crisis.

The 29-year-old Northampton man was drafted in following a series of injuries that has ruled out 10 players, including five flankers, for the games against South Africa, who England have not beaten for 10 years, Fiji, Argentina and Australia.

There were also recalls for wingers Jonny May and Semesa Rokoduguni, powerful lock Dave Attwood and prop Joe Marler in a 33-man-squad that also included six uncapped players.

The uncapped half-dozen are prop Kyle Sinckler, backrower Nathan Hughes, lock Charlie Ewels, wing Mike Haley, flyhalf Alex Lozowski and former Leinster centre Ben Te’o, now with Worcester.

France included Toulon’s Charles Ollivon in a 32-man squad to prepare for the November Tests despite the player not featuring on coach Guy Noves’s initial elite list.

Number eight Louis Picamoles, who could not feature on the elite list because he plays in England, has also been included in the squad along with centre and wing Virimi Vakatawa.

Australia coach Michael Cheika has defended fast-tracking rugby league convert Marika Koroibete into his tour squad for Europe after the Fiji-born winger’s selection was derided on social media. Koroibete has never played a professional game in the 15-man code in Australia but was named in Cheika’s 32-man squad.