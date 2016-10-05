Eir Sport to televise Ireland’s clash with All Blacks in Chicago

Eir Sport have confirmed that they will broadcast the Ireland v New Zealand test on Saturday, November 5th in Chicago’s 61,500-seater stadium, Soldier Field.

The game will be at 9pm Irish time, and is the first of Ireland’s autumn Test matches.

The Dublin-based sports television company, formerly known as Setanta Sports, will also broadcast the Munster v Maori All Blacks game, which takes place on Friday, November 11th in the sides’ first ever meeting in Thomond Park.

They will also be showing European Rugby Champions Cup matches involving the Irish provinces, starting with Leinster’s opening clash against Castre on October 15th, and 69 Aviva Premiership games.

Looking ahead to the Ireland-New Zealand game in Chicago, Brian Quinn, the operations director of eir Sport, said: “It promises to be a fantastic occasion and really adds to our ever growing selection of rugby content. Along with the confirmation of the Conor McGregor v Eddie Alvarez UFC 205 lightweight title fight on Saturday, November 12th, this is more good news for eir broadband bundle customers.”

Customers

The six channel eir Sport pack includes eir Sport 1, Eir Sport 2, BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 and BT Sport ESPN. The Eir Sport pack is available on Eir Vision, on the Eir Sport App, on Vodafone TV and on Sky in the Republic of Ireland.

Eir broadband customers can receive the eir Sport pack for free.

However, subscribers to Virgin no longer receive the former Setanta or BT Sport channels that are now on the Eir Sport package and as such will not be able to watch Ireland versus the All Blacks.

An annual subscription for the six aforementioned channels costs €225, while a monthly subscription, with no annual contract, is priced at €25 per month.