Dean Mumm cleared to face England

Dean Mumm has incurred no suspension following his tip tackle on Ireland tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong during last Saturday’s test match at the Aviva stadium. He received a yellow card from referee Jerome Garces at the time of the incident.

The Australian blindside flanker will be available for selection ahead of this weekend’s game against England at Twickenham. Mumm attended an independent Disciplinary Committee (appointed by World Rugby), having been cited by an independent World Rugby-appointed Citing Commissioner.

A statement read: “The player accepted that he had committed an act of foul play (for which he had been yellow-carded) but asserted that it would not have warranted a red card.

“The Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Simon Thomas (Wales), alongside Bonike Erinle (England) and Derek Bevan (Wales), viewed video footage of the incident, listened to detailed evidence and representations from and on behalf of the player, and reviewed all of the other evidence.

“The Disciplinary Committee then concluded that, although Mr Mumm had committed an act of foul play (as he had accepted), the particular circumstances of the incident meant that Mr Mumm’s actions would not have warranted a red card. Accordingly, no sanction was imposed and Mr Mumm is therefore free to resume playing immediately.”