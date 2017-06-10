Crusaders 3 Lions 12: Lions player ratings

15 Stuart Hogg: Dreadfully unlucky to catch Conor Murray’s elbow as he chased a kick and sustained a nasty gash above his eye on a day he needed a big performance. Rating: 5.

14 George North: The fact that he didn’t feature hugely in attack tells its own tale in regard to the Lions shape but everything he had to do he did well. Rating: 6.

13 Jonathan Davies: He cut a great line in the incident in which he got injured and, but for an unsympathetic pass, might have made a telling incision; was beaten on the outside for first Crusaders penalty. Rating: 5.

12 Ben Te’o: He was very strong in contact and made a couple of excellent breaks while carrying possession effectively from static ruck ball. Rating: 7.

11 Liam Williams: He wasn’t a factor in the aerial contests, probably wisely after the last day but wriggled free on a couple of occasions, and almost set up one try scoring opportunity. Rating: 7.

10 Owen Farrell: There were a few blips (one tackle, one pass) in his performance but overall he led the team superbly, playing flat on the gain-line, distributing well and kicking four from five penalties. Rating: 8.

9 Conor Murray: He tormented the Crusaders back three with his box-kicking and although there was the odd passing error and one disappointing snatched knock-on, it was a top notch performance. Rating: 8 .

1 Mako Vunipola: A huge game from the English prop, both in carrying through multiple tacklers, his work in defence and a powerful display in the scrum. Rating: 8.

2 Jamie George: Another to excel on the day, his lineout throwing was pinpoint and his work-rate was exemplary. Rating: 7.

3 Tadhg Furlong: The ascendancy in the scrums will be pleasing but it his work ethic in all facets of the game and his remarkable energy that make him a front runner for a test place. Rating: 7.

4 Alun Wyn Jones (capt): He led the team superbly particularly in the volume of graft he got through on both sides of the ball. Rating: 8.

5 George Kruis: England’s lineout tactician did the same job for the Lions to great effect in an all round excellent performance. Rating: 8.

6 Peter O’Mahony: One lineout steal in the first half in a typically combative, hard working and effective performance. Rating: 7.

7 Sean O’Brien: A massive contribution in his first game on tour from turnovers to carries to tracking back and ensuring that Richie Mo’unga’s break didn’t lead to a try. Rating: 8

8 Talupe Faletau: He is a such a good footballer who invariably takes the right option on the ball, employing both brawn and footwork, and also is in the top three in the tackle count. Rating: 7.

Replacements: Anthony Watson and Johnny Sexton were the pick of the replacements enjoying impressive games in slightly unfamiliar roles. The rest of the bench added energy at a crucial time in the second half to sustain the performance to the final whistle. Rating: 8.

Coach: Warren Gatland and his coaching team deserve credit for this performance. It was much, much better in so many respects while acknowledging that there is still work to be done more in finishing than creating try-scoring opportunities. Rating: 7.