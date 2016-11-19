Conor O’Shea’s Italy stun South Africa in Florence

Azzurri claim famous win, their first over the Springboks in 13 encounters

Updated: 42 minutes ago

Italy’s Sergio Parisse celebrates a try scored by team-mate Giovanbattista Venditti in the match against South Africa at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence. Photograph: Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters

Italy’s Sergio Parisse celebrates a try scored by team-mate Giovanbattista Venditti in the match against South Africa at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence. Photograph: Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters

 

Italy 20 South Africa 18

Conor O’Shea’s Italy claimed their first victory over South Africa in 13 attempts with a nail-biting 20-18 success in Florence.

South Africa had won the previous 12 games between the two countries and were ahead inside five minutes as the returning Bryan Habana finished Willie le Roux’s clean break.

But Italy were soon ahead when Andries van Schalkwyk crashed over from a rolling maul and Carlo Canna converted.

Damian De Allende’s converted try regained the lead for South Africa, who were 12-10 ahead at the break following an Edoardo Padovani penalty.

Italy were reduced to 14 men at the start of the second half by Marco Fuser’s yellow card and a Patrick Lambie penalty gave the Springboks a five-point lead.

But Giovanbattista Venditti’s converted try put Italy 17-15 ahead, and the Azzurri held on for a famous victory after Elton Jantjies and Canna exchanged penalties in the final quarter.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.