Cillian Gallagher plays down worries that Ireland Under-20s lack ‘grunt’

Flanker emphasises importance of mindset ahead of Six Nations opener in Scotland

John O'Sullivan

Blindside flanker Cillian Gallagher, in action above for the Connacht Eagles against London Irish, will line out for Ireland against Scotland. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Blindside flanker Cillian Gallagher, in action above for the Connacht Eagles against London Irish, will line out for Ireland against Scotland. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Six Nations Under-20 preview: Scotland v Ireland

Venue: Cumbernauld, Friday, 8.30pm

TV: Live on RTÉ 2

Despite the absence of players of the calibre of Rob Lyttle and Calvin Nash, Nigel Carolan’s Ireland side still boasts an exciting, talent-laden backline led by captain and fullback Jack Kelly. 

A perspective from outside the camp is that Ireland may lack a little grunt up front compared to last year’s Junior World Championship runners-up. One of Ireland’s three returning players, the outstanding Cillian Gallagher, happily recovered from injury and once again at blindside flanker, isn’t too concerned by the views of others. “At the start of [last] year, we weren’t massively rated,” he said. “We were written off after the first two games of the Six Nations. And then we had a good end to it. 

“I know it’s been said already that we’re not as physically dominant as last year. From the outside looking in, maybe that could be true. But internally from what I’ve seen, I think we can be just as good. I don’t see why not. Maybe physically we’re not as big stats-wise, but I can’t really see that being an issue.

 “Last year we had a team that was statistically big but it didn’t mean that we always dominated. When we dominated, it was when we had our mindset right and we came together as a pack and executed everything with unbelievable aggression and persistence. That’s the mentality that I think this pack is going to bring this year. 

“Everyone wants to learn all of the time. Everyone wants to improve. It’s nearly an uncomfortable environment because putting yourself out there to learn is vulnerable. But once you’re comfortable being uncomfortable, that’s when a team thrives.” 

SCOTLAND: D Graham (Hawick); R Nairn (Harlequins), C Pringle (Stirling County), C Hutchison (Currie), R McCann (Melrose); J Henderson (Glasgow Hawks), A Simmers (Heriot’s); G Thornton (Bishop Burton College), F Renwick (Hawick), A Nicol (Stirling County); A Craig (Gloucester), C Hunter-Hill (Stirling County, capt); L Crosbie (Currie), M Fagerson (Glasgow Hawks), T Dodd (Worcester Warriors). Replacements: R Smith (Ayr), D Winning (Boroughmuir), F Bradbury (Stirling County), F Bain (Currie), J Ure (Boroughmuir), B Flockhart (Glasgow Hawks), C Shiel (Currie), S McDowall (Ayr).

IRELAND: J Kelly (Dublin University, capt); J Larmour (St Mary’s), G Mullin (UCD), C Frawley (UCD), C Hogan (Dublin University); J McPhillips (Ballynahinch), J Stewart (QUB); J Conway (UL Bohemian), T McElroy (Lansdowne), P Cooper (Belfast Harlequins); F Wycherley (Young Munster), O Dowling (Lansdowne); C Gallagher (Corinthians), P Boyle (Lansdowne), C Doris (St Mary’s). Replacements: A Moloney (Shannon), R Mulvihill (UCD), C Connolly (Dublin University), J Regan (UCD), M Rea (QUB), J Lyons (Young Munster), C Fitzgerald (Shannon), T O’Brien (UCD). 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.