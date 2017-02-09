Cian Healy to start against Italy as Bowe and Henderson are dropped

Tommy Bowe and Iain Henderson have been dropped from the Ireland squad to face Italy in Rome on Saturday, with Cian Healy coming into the starting lineup in place of Jack McGrath.

Ultan Dillane maintains his place on the bench, while Johnny Sexton (groin strain) and Peter O’Mahony (hamstring strain) have not been risked in the hope that both will be fully fit for the pivotal round three game at home to France a fortnight hence.

Henderson has lost his place to Donnacha Ryan in the second row with the Ukster man absent from the squad entirely.

Ryan, the 33-year-old Munster lock has been playing some of the best rugby of his career this season, and started both autumn tests against New Zealand before Iain Henderson’s promotion for the Australian game. He was ruled out of the Scottish game due to a knee ligament strain.

IRELAND: R Kearney; K Earls, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, S Zebo; P Jackson, C Murray; C Healy, R Best (capt), T Furlong; D Ryan, D Toner; CJ Stander, S O’Brien, J Heaslip. Replacements: N Scannell, J McGrath, J Ryan, U Dillane, J van der Flier, K Marmion, I Keatley, C Gilroy.

