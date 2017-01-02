Chris Robshaw’s shoulder injury a concern for England

Question mark over Manu Tuilagi for Six Nations after Leicester player damages knee

Chris Robshaw and James Horwill of Harlequins: Robshaw was unable to take part in England’s two-day training camp. Photograph: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Chris Robshaw faces a nervous wait to discover the extent of his shoulder injury, with England ordering further examination of a problem suffered playing with Harlequins.

The 30-year-old has been unable to take part in England’s two-day training camp owing to the shoulder problem picked up in Harlequins’ 24-17 Aviva Premiership defeat at Worcester.

Robshaw suffered the problem midway through the first half at Sixways on New Year’s Day, but kept on playing until being withdrawn at the interval.

The former England captain linked up with boss Eddie Jones’s Test squad as planned on January 2nd, but his shoulder problem now needs further assessment.

“Chris Robshaw will go for a scan tomorrow to determine the extent of a shoulder injury sustained while playing for Harlequins against Worcester Warriors on New Year’s Day,” the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said.

England will also continue to sweat on the extent of the knee injury that has denied Manu Tuilagi any involvement in the two-day training camp in Brighton.

The Leicester centre hobbled out of the New Year’s Day 16-12 home defeat to Saracens. That loss has since led to the sacking of rugby director Richard Cockerill.

England start their Six Nations title defence by hosting France at Twickenham on Saturday, February 4th, and will hope both Robshaw and Tuilagi can be fit to contest selection.

