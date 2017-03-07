Billy Vunipola and Jonathan Joseph to return for England

Eddie Jones appears ready to put Billy Vunipola straight back into England’s starting XV for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup match against Scotland with Jonathan Joseph also apparently in line for a recall after pictures emerged that seemed to show his intending starting XV.

Vunipola and Joseph, along with Ben Youngs and Jack Nowell, who also appear in line to return to Jones’s XV, were listed on a whiteboard in what seemed to be England’s planned starting lineup to play Scotland, during a training session at their Bagshot base on Tuesday.

The chalkboard features lineups for two training matches, one of 13 v 15 players, the other of 10 v 12. In both of them, the strongest combination shows four changes from the side that defeated Italy with Vunipola, Youngs, Joseph and Nowell, who scored two tries from the bench against the Azzurri, all returning.

On both occasions the strongest side wore white bibs which has previously been an indicator of England’s starting XV so on face value it would appear to reveal Jones’s plans for Saturday’s match when England will attempt to win an 18th consecutive match.

Smoke and mirrors

It would not be the first time the Australian head coach, who officially names his team on Thursday, has used smoke and mirrors to distract from his plans however. But if it does materialise as his team, it would represent a rapid return to the side for Vunipola.

Jones has consistently lamented the absence of the 24-year-old’s ball-carrying since the number eight was sidelined with a knee injury in November but he made his comeback for Saracens against Newcastle on Sunday, lasting 72 minutes before he was replaced. On Monday England’s scrum coach, Neal Hatley, confirmed that Vunipola had proved his fitness. “Billy has done enough to prove he should be involved in the squad,” he said. “It’s fantastic to have him back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Youngs’s return at scrumhalf would be less of a surprise, considering his form during the autumn series and Care’s struggles in coping with Italy’s no-ruck tactic last time out. Joseph meanwhile, was omitted from the matchday 23 against Italy but has started all but two of England’s 16 matches under Jones.

Guardian Service