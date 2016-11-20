Beauden Barrett: ‘I guess there’s a little bit of relief’

All Blacks outhalf named man of the match as his side ground out win over Ireland

Beauden Barrett was named man of the match as the All Blacks held firm against Ireland. Photograph: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Beauden Barrett has revealed New Zealand’s “relief” at avenging their Chicago defeat by seeing off Ireland 21-9 in Dublin.

The world player of the year believes the All Blacks can now set about restoring the lofty standards that secured their record 18-match winning streak.

Fly-half Barrett’s admission underscored Saturday night’s tetchy contest where both sides felt referee Jaco Peyper missed a number of questionable challenges.

New Zealand were certainly ill-disciplined in conceding 14 penalties, and the irked post-match demeanour of boss Steve Hansen suggested he had expected more from his back-to-back world champions.

“I guess there’s a little bit of relief,” said Barrett when asked to react to New Zealand’s victory, that atoned for their 40-29 loss to Ireland in Chicago on November 5.

“It’s also satisfaction of getting back to where we were.

“We’re getting back to showing how much it means to us through our actions, and doing the jersey justice. That’s what it was all about.”

Malakai Fekitoa scored twice and was sin-binned for a high tackle on Simon Zebo, while Barrett claimed the other score.

Aaron Smith also picked up a yellow card as New Zealand were forced onto the back foot for most of the contest, with Ireland unable to convert a host of half chances.

Ireland lost Robbie Henshaw to a head injury and Johnny Sexton to a hamstring issue, while CJ Stander and Rob Kearney are further doubts after receiving concussion checks.

New Zealand lost Ben Smith to a compound fracture of the finger, and Sam Cane to an ankle issue.

All Blacks boss Hansen has opted not to call in any replacements ahead of the final tour match against France in Paris on Saturday.

Barrett insisted New Zealand had not strayed over the line with their physicality, in what wound up as a ferocious Test match.

“It’s hard getting that balance but our intent was we wanted to be physical,” said Barrett.

“Technique may have let us down a couple of times with the yellow cards, but it’s up to the referee to make those decisions.

“It was more attitude and intent. Our actions were the biggest focus.

“The game and the way we play the game happens if we get that first bit right.

“I was pleased with how we turned up.”

