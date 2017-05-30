Around the grounds: The venues for the 2017 Lions tour

From Whangerei to Wellington: The stadiums awaiting Warren Gatland’s tourists

Eden Park during Ireland’s 2011 World Cup win over Australia. Photograph: Anthony Au-yeu/Inpho

Toll Stadium (Okara Park)

Location: Whangarei

Capacity: 30,000

Fixtures: June 3rd, Lions v Provincial Union XV

Previous Lions fixtures: June 25th 1983, Lions 21 North Auckland 21

May 22nd 1993, Lions 30 North Auckland 17

Okara Park in Whangarei will host the first game of the tour. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty
Eden Park

Location: Auckland

Capacity: 50,000

Fixtures: June 7th, Lions v Auckland Blues; June 21st, Lions v New Zealand (first Test); July 8th, Lions v New Zealand (third Test)

Notable previous fixtures: September 19th 1959, Lions 9 New Zealand 6

August 14th 1971, Lions 14 New Zealand 14

July 9th 2005, Lions 19 New Zealand 38

The All Blacks are unbeaten in 37-test matches at Eden Park and face the Lions there twice this summer. Photograph: Simon Watts/Getty
AMI Stadium (Rugby League Park)

Location: Christchurch

Capacity: 18,000

Fixtures: June 10th, Lions v Crusaders

*Now the permanent home of the Crusaders and has hosted All Blacks games after Lancaster Park was damaged in the 2011 Chirstchurch earthquakes.

AMI Stadium is now the permanent home of the Crusaders following the 2011 Christchurch earthquakes. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty
Forsyth Barr Stadium

Location: Dunedin

Capacity: 30,748

Fixtures: June 13th, Lions v Highlanders

*Replaced Carisbrook, ‘The House of Pain,’ in 2011.

The Lions will play the Highlanders at the Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photograph: Rob Jeffries/Getty
Rotorua International Stadium (The Hangi Pit)

Location: Rotorua

Capacity: 26,000

Fixtures: June 17th, Lions v New Zealand Maori

Notable previous Lions fixtures: June 4th 2005, Lions 34 Bay of Plenty 20

The Rotorua International Stadium is knowsn as the ‘Hangi Pit.’ Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty
Waikato Stadium

Location: Hamilton

Capacity: 28,5000

Fixtures: June 20th, Lions v Chiefs

Previous Lions fixtures: June 11th 2005, Lions 13 New Zealand Maori 19

The Lions were beaten by the New Zealand Maori in Hamilton in 2005. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty
Westpac Stadium

Location: Wellington

Capacity: 34,500

Fixtures: June 27th, Lions v Hurricanes; July 1st, Lions v New Zealand (second Test)

Previous Lions fixtures: June 15th 2005, Lions 23 Wellington 6

July 2nd 2005, Lions 18 New Zeland 48

The Westpac Stadium will host the second Test. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty
