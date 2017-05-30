Around the grounds: The venues for the 2017 Lions tour
From Whangerei to Wellington: The stadiums awaiting Warren Gatland’s tourists
Eden Park during Ireland’s 2011 World Cup win over Australia. Photograph: Anthony Au-yeu/Inpho
Toll Stadium (Okara Park)
Location: Whangarei
Capacity: 30,000
Fixtures: June 3rd, Lions v Provincial Union XV
Previous Lions fixtures: June 25th 1983, Lions 21 North Auckland 21
May 22nd 1993, Lions 30 North Auckland 17
Eden Park
Location: Auckland
Capacity: 50,000
Fixtures: June 7th, Lions v Auckland Blues; June 21st, Lions v New Zealand (first Test); July 8th, Lions v New Zealand (third Test)
Notable previous fixtures: September 19th 1959, Lions 9 New Zealand 6
August 14th 1971, Lions 14 New Zealand 14
July 9th 2005, Lions 19 New Zealand 38
AMI Stadium (Rugby League Park)
Location: Christchurch
Capacity: 18,000
Fixtures: June 10th, Lions v Crusaders
*Now the permanent home of the Crusaders and has hosted All Blacks games after Lancaster Park was damaged in the 2011 Chirstchurch earthquakes.
Forsyth Barr Stadium
Location: Dunedin
Capacity: 30,748
Fixtures: June 13th, Lions v Highlanders
*Replaced Carisbrook, ‘The House of Pain,’ in 2011.
Rotorua International Stadium (The Hangi Pit)
Location: Rotorua
Capacity: 26,000
Fixtures: June 17th, Lions v New Zealand Maori
Notable previous Lions fixtures: June 4th 2005, Lions 34 Bay of Plenty 20
Waikato Stadium
Location: Hamilton
Capacity: 28,5000
Fixtures: June 20th, Lions v Chiefs
Previous Lions fixtures: June 11th 2005, Lions 13 New Zealand Maori 19
Westpac Stadium
Location: Wellington
Capacity: 34,500
Fixtures: June 27th, Lions v Hurricanes; July 1st, Lions v New Zealand (second Test)
Previous Lions fixtures: June 15th 2005, Lions 23 Wellington 6
July 2nd 2005, Lions 18 New Zeland 48