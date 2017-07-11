Anthony Eddy makes two changes to Ireland Sevens squad

Dan Leavy’s brother Adam called up for Europe Grand Prix at Exeter’s Sandy Park

John O'Sullivan

Ireland sevens coach Anthony Eddy has made two changes to his squad for the Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series at Sandy Park. Photograph: Stephen White/Inpho

Ireland sevens coach Anthony Eddy has made two changes to his squad for the Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series at Sandy Park. Photograph: Stephen White/Inpho

 

Ireland Sevens coach Anthony Eddy has made two changes to the squad for the final leg of the Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series at Sandy Park, Exeter this weekend. The tournament will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The Irish squad has won two of the three legs to date in Moscow and Clermont, while reaching the semi-finals in Lodz, eventually finishing third. UCD’s Jimmy O’Brien returns while Connacht academy wing Adam Leavy, younger brother of Leinster’s Dan, will win his first cap.

By virtue of their performances to date they have secured a place at the HSBC World Sevens Series Repechage in Hong Kong next season, where the winner will go on to be a core team on the 2018-19 World Series circuit.

This weekend, the side will look to secure a place at next summer’s World RugbySevens Rugby World Cup in San Francisco. With two spots available, Ireland sit top of the standings on 56 points after winning their second title of the series, leaving them two points clear of Lodz winners Russia with Spain a further two points back going into the final round.

Ireland Sevens squad: F Carr (Naas), J Conroy (Buccaneers), B Dardis (UCD, capt), I Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne), H Keenan (UCD), A Leavy (Galwegians/Connacht), H McNulty (Naas), J O’Brien (UCD/Leinster), J O’Donnell (Lansdowne), G O’Shea (Shannon), M Roche (Lansdowne), N Timoney (QUB/Ulster).

Fixtures:

Saturday

Pool A: Ireland v Portugal, 11.30am; Ireland v Belgium, 2.15; Ireland v France, 5.0.

Sunday

Playoffs.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.