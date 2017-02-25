Andy Farrell recalls ‘great’ day when Ireland trashed England

On 10th anniversary of 43-13 Croke Park win, defence coach recalls incredible pressure

Gavin Cummiskey

Andy Farrell: “I was unbelievably proud to be part of that.” Photograph: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Memories. It being the 10th anniversary of the day Ireland thumped England 43-13 in Croke Park, Andy Farrell was asked to recall his third international cap.

Ireland’s defence coach, having made the late-career crossover from his God-like status in Rugby League, was given a clinic in the art of centre play by Gordon D’Arcy and Brian O’Driscoll.

“It was a great day, wasn’t it? Didn’t you enjoy it?” Farrell asked Rory Best at yesterday’s Captain’s Run.

“I was unbelievably proud to be part of that,” Farrell continued. “I use that as an example. You talk about the pressure of a game, you know, winning a Six Nations, staying in the fight or whatever – there was never pressure more so on a team than there was on the Irish team that day.

“How that translated into an unbelievable performance, in my opinion, was a great sporting moment, never mind the moment behind the moment, as in the history. How they went about that job is certainly a highlight in my career, even though I was on the wrong side of it. I thought they performed fantastically well.

“Is that all right for you?”

Best: “I’m not going to top what he said.”

And what of Johnny Sexton the kamikaze tackler? Can we expect to see him go a little lower on the bigger French specimens?

“We work on everyone’s technique. We will keep that in-house. He practices just as much as everyone else.”

That’s a yes then.

