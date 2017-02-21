Ambitious Jamie Heaslip has a few boxes to tick yet

When Ireland’s interest in the 2015 World Cup ended so anti-climactically at the quarter-final stage, Jamie Heaslip publicly declared it to have been his last tilt at the tournament. Now though, it is the prospect of another World Cup which is his abiding ambition, and which last week contributed to him signing a new contract within the Leinster/IRFU fold until the conclusion of the 2019 tournament in Japan.

Plenty achieved, but lots more to be done.

Heaslip loves the sight of those three stars on the Leinster jersey which signifies the three European Cup successes in which he has played his part, and he would dearly love to see a fourth, as well as another Pro12 title. A part of three Six Nations’ winning squads, including the Grand Slam in 2009, another title or two would be wonderful too. But, the biggest box of all remains unticked.

“There is one thing I haven’t won that I would like to win,” he said yesterday, clearly in reference to the World Cup. “I would like to add a couple of more things to what Leinster have won as well. I like winning. I think any professional player that has ambition [does].”

“I have been lucky to have a lot of success. It actually makes you hungry for more, to be honest. It makes all the crazy stuff that we do, sacrifice-wise, family-wise, friends-wise, pay off in a big, big way. That is something that drives me.”

Heaslip talked about the environment at Leinster as a major factor in his decision to persevere.

“We are very lucky we have some of the best coaches right now in our club, best S&C, amenities, and a really strong culture and identity,” he said.

“Culture goes a long way. You can have all the money in the world but not any culture. For sustained success for an organisation or a club that’s really important going forward. And, then, on top of that, you have the IRFU who are being really progressive and proactive in looking after their players.”

“I guess it’s not easy at times but I’ve had a very good experience over the last 12 years in Leinster and Ireland. I’m just really lucky to be able to crack on and give it another lash for what is just over another two years.”

Poster boy

Undoubtedly, the IRFU’s game management, as well as their policy of picking home-based players, affords Heaslip his best chance of enduring until the next World Cup. No doubt too, the IRFU’s feelings towards Heaslip are entirely mutual, for he is something of a poster boy for the Irish system.

Mr Indestructible has been so durable that over the last two seasons he has started in 21 of Ireland’s 23 Tests, the only exceptions being the World Cup warm-up game away to Scotland and last November’s encounter with Canada.

From the penultimate pool game against Italy in the World Cup until the November finale he had played every minute of 13 Tests, and it was almost a shock to see a weary Heaslip being replaced on the hour against Australia.

In each of the last ten seasons, Heaslip has once played less than 26 games – when injuries contributed to him playing 23 matches in 2014-15 – and more than 29 only once too, in 2011-12, when playing 31.

Heaslip reminded us that he will be 35, not as someone suggested, 36 when the next World Cup rolls around.

“Don’t make me older that I really am. I’ll do the Eoin Reddan trick and lie on my birth cert,” he quipped. “In 2015, I probably just meant that you just don’t know in rugby. I’ve seen too many guys, my peers, guys who started the same time as me, guys who started after me, who had career-ending injuries. You just don’t know. That’s probably what I meant.”

“I felt very lucky to be able to go to two of them and, if I get a chance to go to a third, that would be amazing. What drives me is adding value to the club or the country, to the jersey. I still think I can add a lot of value to it.”

Clearly Heaslip also believes Ireland can be contenders at the 2019 World Cup, though he stressed: “Even if you got in a position where, say, you are in the final there is still a lot of things out of your control for that to happen. But working back from that it comes back to what we can do today, build on that tomorrow. You might have that long-term ambition but one thing I have learned is that when you start looking down the road it is the thing in front of you that kills you.”

Cue next Saturday’s make-or-break game against the French.

“I can’t wait. I love the Aviva,” says Heaslip, who has heard of this match being described as a quasi quarter-final.

“Look, we are under no illusions; to remain competitive in this competition this game this weekend is a massive hurdle, and it is a massive opportunity and we have a lot of work to do. France are playing some really good football. They are in a similar enough position to us so it is going to make for an exciting time anyway.

“But what an occasion to be involved in. You all sensed the atmosphere during the November series. That excitement was heavy in the air to be honest and I got such a buzz off it on Friday at Monaghan. It just gives you a kind of shiver up your spine in terms of trying to be the one that runs out there on Saturday and to kind of leave that jersey in a better place and leave that team in a better place.”