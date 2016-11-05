All Blacks show admirable humility in defeat

New Zealand, the All Blacks, as is their wont, showed themselves after a record 18 victories was cut to zero, and showed admirable humility in defeat.

“Congratulations to Ireland,” began Steve Hansen, New Zealand’s head coach. “I thought they played outstanding today and thoroughly deserved the win.

“Makes up for the last time when they probably should have won too so big credit to them.

“From our own side, really proud of them,” he continued before saying what is so rarely heard from a Kiwi: “We allowed ourselves to be dominated in the first half and didn’t control possession. A lot of that too was to Ireland’s credit but also ourselves. We got a wee bit of work to do.

“But to come back and get to 29-33, under the circumstances with injury and that was a pretty brave effort.”

They had Ardie Savea, a flanker, on the wing at the end. His big brother might be the game’s best winger but it mattered. Ryan Crotty pulled up lame at the same time the stretcher was needed for Jordi Murphy. Waisake Naholo bashed his elbow. They were down three locks before kick-off.

Ireland targeted their lineout, for plenty of joy.

“I hope Ireland enjoy their victory in a city like Chicago.”

It was clear that 2013 mattered here. Ireland kept attacking when New Zealand came thundering back with naked desperation, the fear not to be the first All Blacks to bow at Irish feet.

“They have certainly learned how to how to close it,” said Hansen.

“When we had to put Ardie on the wing they certainly exploit it “We haven’t got any excuses: we got beaten by a better team on the day.

“I’ve been saying it for a long time: Ireland are a good team. They were smart enough to attack us when we lost George Moala.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can’t blame the venue, we can only blame ourselves.

“A lot of things happened this week.”

And New Zealand look battered after an epic winning streak.

“There is a truck load of (of injuries).”

Kieran Read was the leader of what was deemed the greatest All Black side until Chicago and is now the leader of the first All Black side to lose to Ireland. Hero to villain but neither.

“It will be nice to get another go,” said read of Dublin on November 19th.

Clean slate. New Zealand will almost certainly be on a one game winning run after Rome so Ireland need to bring that to an end as well.

“We have been a very successful team for a very long time,” Hansen added. “It was going to happen sooner or later and it happened against a side that played better than us.”