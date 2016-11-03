All Blacks name Jerome Kaino in secondrow for Ireland test

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has thrown a few curve balls selection wise in the home city of Wednesday night’s baseball World Series winners the Chicago Cubs, the most interesting of which is naming Jerome Kaino in the secondrow for Saturday’s rugby Test match against Ireland at Soldier Field.

The absence of the injured Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock through injury and Luke Romano’s family bereavement means that Kaino, an outstanding backrow forward, moves into the engine room alongside Patrick Tuipulotu, the latter with only 10 Tests under his belt.

Hansen explained: “Jerome has been covering for us the last few weeks and he’s very comfortable in the position.”

“We thought it was a big ask to ask a young fella [Scott Barrett] who has only been here since Sunday.

“There is a lot for him to take in so we have tried to keep it as simple as possible, but very confident that he’ll do well when he comes on. He’s a pretty sharp cookie and he’s impressed us.

“We don’t have any other choice anyway it is either him or Vaea [Fifita]. Unfortunately with the tragedy with Luke [Romano] it is a no-brainer. It is like an injury really. We have two choices – we can dwell on it and get worried about or show faith and move on and that is no excuse for us to move on.”

The other eye-catching decision is the preference for George Moala in the centre to partner Ryan Crotty. The reasoning appears to be that Anton Lienert-Brown, for all his attacking brilliance in the last few tests, was showing signs of fragility on defence.

It came down to a straight choice between Moala and Malakai Fekitoa and the former won out on the basis that he would have been the starting centre in the Rugby Championship had injury not struck.

Hansen said of the decision: “LB [Lienert-Brown] has been brilliant for us this year but like all young players you just can’t give him too much. He’s had six games and four starts and there are signs there that he is starting to feel all that and it was time for him to come out of all that and do a bit of training and relieve some of the pressure. We will see him again before the season is out.

“George, if you go back to the first Rugby Championship game, was our first-pick centre so we have just gone back to that.”

Waisake Naholo has won a starting spot on the right wing over Israel Dagg, who started the last game against Australia. It is the first time that the All Blacks have started with Naholo and Julian Savea since June.

New Zealand: Ben Smith; Waisake Naholo, George Moala, Ryan Crotty, Julian Savea; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Dane Coles, Owen Franks; Patrick Tuipulotu, Jerome Kaino; Liam Squire, Sam Cane, Kieran Read. Replacements: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Charlie Faumuina, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Aaron Cruden, Malakai Fekitoa