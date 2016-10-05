All Blacks’ Aaron Smith suspended over incident in airport toilet

Scrumhalf will miss match with South Africa in Durban after admitting he joined ‘female friend’ in cubicle

Updated: 16 minutes ago

New Zealand scrumhalf Aaron Smith (right) has been suspended for the match against South Africa in Durban after an incident at Christchurch Airport last month. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

New Zealand scrumhalf Aaron Smith (right) has been suspended for the match against South Africa in Durban after an incident at Christchurch Airport last month. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

 

New Zealand scrumhalf Aaron Smith has been suspended for one Test after admitting he joined a “female friend” in a public toilet last month.

The World Cup winner has flown home from the All Blacks’ trip to South Africa with coach Steve Hansen saying the 27-year-old was “bitterly disappointed” with his actions.

The incident occurred at Christchurch Airport the day after the All Blacks beat South Africa on September 17th, with reports in New Zealand suggesting a complaint had been made by a family waiting to use the toilet.

Hansen said the All Blacks had become aware of the incident after their arrival in South Africa this week and that the sanction had been imposed by senior players in the squad because it was “not of All Blacks standard”.

A series of tweets on the All Blacks Twitter account read: “Halfback Aaron Smith has been suspended for one Test after breaching team standards regarding behaviour, Steve Hansen says.

“Hansen says Smith was seen by entering a toilet cubicle with a female friend at Chch Airport the day after the Chch Test.

“Hansen says Smith accepted his behaviour was not of All Blacks standard. Team leaders decided on punishment.

“Hansen said as a result Smith was not considered for selection for this weekend’s Durban Test.

“Hansen said Smith had asked to return home and team management had supported that.”

New Zealand have already wrapped up the Rugby Championship title ahead of their final match of the tournament against South Africa on Saturday.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.