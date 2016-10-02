All Blacks a game away from matching record after Buenos Aires win

Argentina 17 New Zealand 36

New Zealand extended their winning run to 16 matches with victory over Argentina in Saturday’s Rugby Championship match in Buenos Aires.

The 36-17 success at the Estadio Jose Amalfitani means the All Blacks are now just one game away from matching the record of successive wins by top-tier nations — held by themselves and South Africa.

Beauden Barrett kicked an early penalty for Steve Hansen’s team, before three tries in 17 minutes towards the end of the first half broke Argentina’s resistance.

Anton Lienert-Brown, Ryan Crotty, Dane Coles, TJ Perenara and Ben Smith crossed for the visitors, who led 29-3 at the turnaround. Barrett converted four of the tries.

Facundo Isa and Joaquin Tucolet got Argentina’s tries in the last 22 minutes of the game as the world champions’ Joe Moody and Liam Squire picked up yellow cards.

Nicolas Sanchez kicked a penalty and converted Isa’s try, while Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias did well to find the posts after Tucolet had gone over in the corner for the Pumas.

New Zealand, who had already wrapped up the Southern Hemisphere title, will set a world record 18 consecutive victories this month with wins over South Africa in Durban and Australia in Auckland.

South Africa 18 Australia 10

Flyhalf Morne Steyn kicked all South Africa’s points in an error-strewn 18-10 victory over Australia in their Rugby Championship clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Australia dominated possession but wasted numerous forays into Springbok territory with unforced errors as the home side clung on for a victory that lifted them into second in the table, 10 points behind New Zealand, who have already been crowned champions.

Steyn booted four penalties and two drop goals as the Boks ground out the win, easing the pressure on coach Allister Coetzee as they recorded a second victory in five matches in the championship.

Prop Scott Sio scored the only try of the game for Australia, with centre Bernard Foley adding the conversion and a penalty.