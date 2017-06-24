All Blacks 30 Lions 15: Lions player ratings
John O’Sullivan runs the rule over Warren Gatland’s defeated side
Conor Murray of the Lions breaks with the ball during the Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the British & Irish Lions at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images
Liam Williams: Wonderful counter-attack that led to Sean O’Brien’s try and had some fine moments in attack, but that dropped high ball was careless and costly. Four turnovers conceded and a missed tackle too. Rating: 6.
Anthony Watson: His footwork and pace caused New Zealand more problems than perhaps any other Lions player. Good defence on the cross-kick. Rating: 7.
Jonathan Davies: When his team got quick front foot ball, he ran some excellent lines, making a couple of telling breaks and was centrally involved in the Lions best attacking moments. Missed two tackles in defence. Rating: 6.
Ben Te’o: Carried the ball powerfully in the first half and managed to throw in some offloads, while maintaining an important and aggressive presence in defence. A surprise when he was taken off. Rating: 7.
Elliot Daly: Another to excel in an attacking capacity but there were several errors two including turnovers and a couple of missed tackles. Rating: 6.
Owen Farrell: The European Player of the Year wasn’t anywhere near his best in his all-round game and that included punting and place-kicking too. Rating: 5.
Conor Murray: He was typically excellent in box-kicking, work-rate, link play and for the most part decision-making but missed a few tackles. Rating: 7.
Mako Vunipola: He couldn’t be faulted for his work ethic, typically industrious on both sides of the ball, but not as effective a carrier as in previous matches. Rating: 6.
Jamie George: He made 17 tackles and worked diligently in all aspects of the game. He may have been hampered slightly by an early ankle knock. Rating: 6.
Tadhg Furlong: There were a few errors in the performance, one or two of which were down to decisions taken, but he stripped ball on a couple of occasions. Rating: 6.
Alun Wyn Jones: He was chosen ahead of Maro Itoje and while there could be no faulting the perspiration, it was a slightly subdued display in terms of effectiveness. Rating: 6
George Kruis: Not his best game. Three turnovers conceded, three missed tackles, two penalties against him all of which may make him vulnerable for the second test selection. Rating: 5.
Peter O’Mahony (capt): Excellent in the lineout, including one steal, typically hard working but part of a backrow that was comprehensively beaten. Rating: 6.
Sean O’Brien: Fine individual display, great support for the try and made some serious metres (44) but New Zealand won the battle of the breakdown and that is a fundamental that will have to be addressed. Rating: 7.
Talupe Faletau: A team leading 20 tackles, he worked so hard to stem the blackwash that rolled over the Lions at times. Never got a proper chance with the ball in hand. Rating: 6.
Replacements: Rhys Webb, Kyle Sinkler and Maro Itoje had a positive impact on their introduction, Johnny Sexton too had some good moments but for others that could prove an opportunity lost ahead of the second test. Rating: 6.
Coach: Warren Gatland lost the battle of wits with his counterpart as the All Blacks successfully targeted the breakdown and superiority there was a huge factor in their victory. He’ll have to change some personnel. Rating: 6.