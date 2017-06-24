All Blacks 30 Lions 15: Lions player ratings

Liam Williams: Wonderful counter-attack that led to Sean O’Brien’s try and had some fine moments in attack, but that dropped high ball was careless and costly. Four turnovers conceded and a missed tackle too. Rating: 6.

Anthony Watson: His footwork and pace caused New Zealand more problems than perhaps any other Lions player. Good defence on the cross-kick. Rating: 7.

Jonathan Davies: When his team got quick front foot ball, he ran some excellent lines, making a couple of telling breaks and was centrally involved in the Lions best attacking moments. Missed two tackles in defence. Rating: 6.

Ben Te’o: Carried the ball powerfully in the first half and managed to throw in some offloads, while maintaining an important and aggressive presence in defence. A surprise when he was taken off. Rating: 7.

Te’o sends Sonny Bill Williams crashing. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Elliot Daly: Another to excel in an attacking capacity but there were several errors two including turnovers and a couple of missed tackles. Rating: 6.

Owen Farrell: The European Player of the Year wasn’t anywhere near his best in his all-round game and that included punting and place-kicking too. Rating: 5.

Conor Murray: He was typically excellent in box-kicking, work-rate, link play and for the most part decision-making but missed a few tackles. Rating: 7.

Mako Vunipola: He couldn’t be faulted for his work ethic, typically industrious on both sides of the ball, but not as effective a carrier as in previous matches. Rating: 6.

Vunipola makes a break during the second half. Photo: Michael Bradley/AFP

Jamie George: He made 17 tackles and worked diligently in all aspects of the game. He may have been hampered slightly by an early ankle knock. Rating: 6.

Tadhg Furlong: There were a few errors in the performance, one or two of which were down to decisions taken, but he stripped ball on a couple of occasions. Rating: 6.

Alun Wyn Jones: He was chosen ahead of Maro Itoje and while there could be no faulting the perspiration, it was a slightly subdued display in terms of effectiveness. Rating: 6

George Kruis: Not his best game. Three turnovers conceded, three missed tackles, two penalties against him all of which may make him vulnerable for the second test selection. Rating: 5.

Peter O’Mahony (capt): Excellent in the lineout, including one steal, typically hard working but part of a backrow that was comprehensively beaten. Rating: 6.

O’Mahony is tackled by Sonny Bill Williams. Photo: Peter Meecham/Inpho

Sean O’Brien: Fine individual display, great support for the try and made some serious metres (44) but New Zealand won the battle of the breakdown and that is a fundamental that will have to be addressed. Rating: 7.

Talupe Faletau: A team leading 20 tackles, he worked so hard to stem the blackwash that rolled over the Lions at times. Never got a proper chance with the ball in hand. Rating: 6.

Replacements: Rhys Webb, Kyle Sinkler and Maro Itoje had a positive impact on their introduction, Johnny Sexton too had some good moments but for others that could prove an opportunity lost ahead of the second test. Rating: 6.

Coach: Warren Gatland lost the battle of wits with his counterpart as the All Blacks successfully targeted the breakdown and superiority there was a huge factor in their victory. He’ll have to change some personnel. Rating: 6.