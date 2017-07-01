All Blacks 21 Lions 24: Lions player ratings

Liam Williams

Struggled under aerial bombs, as did opposing fullback Israel Dagg, but played an instrumental role in Faletau try and despite the slippery conditions remained an attacking threat. Two turnovers. Rating: 7

Anthony Watson

Returned from Head Injury Assessment after six minutes off the pitch, following the Sonny Bill Williams shoulder charge, and as New Zealanders visibly flagged he burst down field to lay the groundwork for Conor Murray try. Rating: 6

Jonathan Davies

Some really clever moments, racking up 32-metre gains from seven carries, and was never exposed in the outside-centre channel even if Laumape caused the entire midfield problems. Rating: 6

Owen Farrell

There is enough defensive power in him to allow Gatland to overlook the Ben Te’o option. The upshot was a flood of creativity behind the gainline and a five from six kicking return. Rating: 8

Elliot Daly

Does enough to justify his presence in the 11 jersey and with George North crocked his position in the starting XV appears secure. Lacks Watson’s threat but a quality player. Rating: 6

Johnny Sexton

Three turnovers! Has definitely curbed the kamikaze instincts of previous seasons with the result being an 80 minute passing masterclass. Huge call by the coach repaid. Rating: 8

Conor Murray

Only credited in post-match statistics with three metres travelled over gainline. Fairly important as those strides over the whitewash buried the All Blacks in Wellington. Composure personified. Rating: 8

Mako Vunipola

Enormous performance sullied by indiscipline. Foolishly dropped a forearm on Beauden Barrett not three minutes after Garces directly warned him about late contact with the New Zealand 10. Had to walk. May need to be benched for third Test. Rating: 4

Jamie George

Huge performance from the Saracens hooker, stunning to think this was only his second Test match start and he went the entire 80 minutes after refusing to wane. Two lost lineouts from 10 throws forgiven. Rating: 7

Tadhg Furlong

There was genuine concern about baby tightheads going to battle in this test series but the Furlong/Kyle Sinckler combination has proved a huge boon. Rating: 8

Maro Itoje

Top tackler (14 made, two missed), joint top ball carrier (nine with Sean O’Brien) and some excellence from restarts but the stratospheric display was denied by coughing up two penalties. Looked injured at the finish. Rating: 7

Alun Wyn Jones

The man who seemed dazed and off the pace in first Test was present and menacing in the second, until making way, jaded, for the ultra-physical Courtney Lawes. All told, Gatland’s locking decisions have been justified. Rating: 7

Sam Warburton

Sam Cane did not dominate. Nor did Kieran Read or the All Black pack in general as the initial Lions captain played a sustained and disruptive role in this victory. Rating: 7

Sean O’Brien

Phenomenal. Even the penalties he gave up were marginal calls as he got paws on Kiwi ball time and again. So many muscular contributions. Rating: 8

Toby Faletau

Finished off the all important try by running over Dagg and keeping his feet in play. He made 13 brutal tackles over 80 minutes but it made no sense to leave CJ Stander stewing on the bench. Rating: 7

Replacements

Odd non-calls papered over by victory. No Stander, Te’o or Ken Owens seemed bizarre considering the attritional nature of the contest. Rating: 6

Coach

Gatland goes from jester to king after an undulating test match. Blessed by Sonny Bill Williams dismissal as New Zealand surely would have won at a gallop with 15 men. Still, respectability achieved and now the impossible - a Test series win - is at least conceivable. Rating: 7