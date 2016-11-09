2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup: Ireland to face France and Australia
Tom Tierney’s hosts drawn in Pool C with fellow 2014 semi-finalists and Wallaroos
Ireland’s Clare McLaughlin, Niamh Briggs, Nora Stapleton and Alison Miller at the Pool draw for the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup. Photograph: Inpho
Ireland will face France and Australia in the Pool stages of next year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup.
The tournament is to be staged in Ireland, with the group stages being held at UCD before the semi-finals and final take place at Ulster’s Ravenhill.
In the last tournament in 2014 Ireland created history as they beat New Zealand 17-14 in France, a result which helped them progress as the semi-finals where they were soundly beaten by eventual winners England.
Tom Tierney’s side have been drawn in Pool C for next year’s competition on home soil, alongside a France side who beat them in the third-place play-off in 2014 and the Wallaroos.
Making up Pool C will be the winner of the Asia/Oceania 1 play-off - either Fiji, Hong Kong or Japan.
Women’s Rugby World Cup 2017 Pools:
Pool A: Canada, New Zealand, Wales, Asia/Oceana 2 (Fiji, Hong Kong or Japan)
Pool B: England, USA, Italy, Europe 3 (Scotland/Spain)
Pool C: France, Ireland, Australia, Asia/Oceana 1(Fiji, Hong Kong or Japan)