Ice-cool Quinlan kicks late penalty to secure Cork Con victory

Munster side beat Lansdowne to set up Ulster Bank League final showdown with Clontarf

Tomás Quinlan kicks the winning penalty for Cork Constitution in their Ulster Bank League Division 1A semi-final win over Lansdowne on Sunday. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Tomás Quinlan kicks the winning penalty for Cork Constitution in their Ulster Bank League Division 1A semi-final win over Lansdowne on Sunday. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

 

Lansdowne 16

Cork Constitution 19

Tomás Quinlan was Cork Constitution’s 14-point goal-kicking hero as they knocked table-toppers Lansdowne out of the Ulster Bank League title race yesterday.

The ice-cool Quinlan converted an 82nd-minute penalty to guide Constitution to a gripping 19-16 semi-final victory on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch, setting up a rematch with Clontarf in the stadium proper in two weeks’ time.

So often a match-winner for Con in recent seasons, the 22-year-old Quinlan’s time with the Munster Academy was shortlived – he had a year with the province in 2015/2016, after impressing for the Ireland Under-20s – but he remains arguably the best young outhalf on the domestic scene.

Young winger Mark O’Keefe’s 10th-minute try, inspired by a bullocking run from lock Stephen Gardiner, gave Mike Ruddock’s Lansdowne the early impetus.

Lansdowne were still leading by the interval, but three Quinlan penalties had the Leesiders hot on their heels at just 10-9 down. Deasy had turned a 22nd-minute scrum penalty into three points.

It was end-to-end stuff in the second half, Constitution briefly seizing control thanks to winger Liam O’Connell’s well-taken 53rd-minute try, before Deasy answered from the tee just two minutes later.

Extra-time was in the offing when Deasy found the target with a 75th-minute penalty to square things up at 16-all. Nonetheless, the hard graft of his forwards ensured that Quinlan had a one last shot at the posts and he delivered in nerveless fashion, taking his season’s haul to 180 points.

LANSDOWNE: E Mills; D McEvoy, J O’Donnell, M Roche, M O’Keefe; S Deasy, M D’Arcy; J Walshe, T McElroy, I Prendiville (capt), O Dowling, S Gardiner, J McSwiney, C Butterworth, P Boyle. Replacements: T Moran, N Mpiko, J O’Rourke, B Fitzpatrick, A Bennie, F Cleary, F Horan.

CORK CONSTITUTION: S Daly; LO’Connell, N Hodson, N Kenneally (capt), R Jermyn; T Quinlan, J Higgins; L O’Connor, V O’Brien, R Burke, B Hayes, C Kindregan, G Lawler, J Murphy, L Cahill. Replacements: G Duffy, G Sweeney, S O’Leary, R O’Neill, J Poland, JJ O’Neill, C Brady.

Referee: Stuart Gaffikin (IRFU)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.