Ian Madigan to join Pat Lam after signing Bristol deal

Ireland international outhalf Ian Madigan has signed a three-year deal worth over €1.5 million to join Pat Lam at Bristol.

After publicly expressing discontent with how Bordeaux-Bégles was being run, coupled with losing his place to 23-year-old Simon Hickey, club president Laurent Marti granted Madigan early release from his two-year contract.

It’s increasingly likely that Lam and Madigan will spend their first season at the English club, funded by 64-year-old billionaire Stephen Lansdown, outside the Premiership. Bristol are currently seven points adrift of Worcester at the bottom of the table with five games remaining in the regular season.

Madigan will compete with Gavin Henson and England international Shane Geraghty for the 10 jersey. Samoa outhalf Tusi Pisi is also on Bristol’s books.

However, the 31-times capped Ireland international must see out the remainder of his first and last season in Bordeaux as the club only have two outhalves following Lionel Beauxis’s switch to Lyon.

Madigan’s new contract, which runs until July 2020, while lucrative could jeopardise his international career.

“A return to Leinster would no doubt be top of my list,” the 27-year-old said recently, “but I would certainly be open to playing for any of the provinces.”

However, Madigan – who is represented by Ryan Constable – appears to have priced himself out of the Irish market while his departure last summer cleared the road for new talent to blossom under Stuart Lancaster.

Leinster recently announced Ross Byrne and Joey Carbery have signed senior contracts to understudy for Johnny Sexton while Ian Keatley has added to his caps during the Six Nations when Sexton was injured.

“Yeah, a move back to Ireland would certainly excite me,” Madigan added last month. “There’s no doubt in my mind about that. Playing for Ireland is still the ultimate for me.”

The IRFU, controlled in this regard by performance director David Nucifora and Joe Schmidt, have hardened the unwritten rule of prioritising players who choose to remain in Ireland.

Wasps tighthead prop Marty Moore has also been overlooked for selection by Schmidt with Finlay Bealham and currently John Ryan making the Six Nations bench.

Bristol have already announced the signing of All Black backrow Steven Luatua for next season’s probable tilt at promotion from the Championship.