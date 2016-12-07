Gordon D'Arcy: Schmidt’s vision another bonus for Ireland
Joe Schmidt saw it coming: a try isn’t worth five points any more – it’s a quarter of a bonus point
Keith Earls scores Ireland’s third try against Australia in the November series. Ireland will bring their attacking gameplan into the Six Nations with bonus points now on offer. Photo: Colm O’Neill/Inpho
A try isn’t worth five points anymore. I would be very surprised if Joe Schmidt or any Six Nations coach was caught unawares by the incoming bonus point system.