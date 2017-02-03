Gonzaga lay foundations for win over Castleknock in first half

Leinster Schools Senior Cup, first round: Elliot Allen and Brian O’Donnell touched down to secure victory

Gonzaga College booked their place in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final with a narrow win over Castleknock College

Gonzaga College 14 Castleknock College 10

First-half tries from Elliot Allen and Brian O’Donnell were decisive at Donnybrook, when Gonzaga College booked their place in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final with a narrow win over Castleknock College.

A five-pointer on the hour mark by Castleknock skipper Jack Keleghan ensured that it was a tense conclusion to the contest for the Ranelagh school, but they held firm to set-up a last-eight encounter with Cistercian College Roscrea.

Eight-time winners Castleknock had opened the scoring with a ninth-minute Cian Egenton penalty, but after Gonzaga gained a foothold from the restart, Allen crossed over via an excellent James Kenny off-load.

This was a morale-boosting score for Gonzaga, and at the beginning of the second-quarter, they created further daylight between the sides. Centre Brian O’Donnell was on hand to finish off a fine move, and following Michael O’Kennedy’s second successful conversion, they established a 14-3 interval cushion.

Gonzaga now looked odds-on to progress, and they kept Castleknock at bay for the majority of the second period. Conditions were making life difficult for both teams in a low-scoring affair, but Castleknock finally reduced the gap 10 minutes from time.

With Gonzaga’s Ian O’Grady in the sin-bin, Castleknock made their temporary numerical advantage count - as Keleghan touched down underneath the posts. A routine Donncha Ryan conversion meant that four points now separated the sides, but in spite of their best efforts, Castleknock couldn’t snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Scorers - Gonzaga College: E Allen, B O’Donnell try each, M O’Kennedy 2 cons. Castleknock College: J Keleghan try, C Egenton pen, D Ryan con.

GONZAGA COLLEGE: D Lynch; S Galvin, H Twomey, B O’Donnell, E Allen; M O’Kennedy, J Kenny; M Gleeson, C Gleeson, S Clear; E Buggy, C Fassbender; I O’Grady, M Keegan, R Kidney. CASTLEKNOCK COLLEGE: C Lacey, R O’Meara, J Branagan, J McGaley, L McMenamin; C Egenton, C Neville; E Reilly, M Corcoran, J Keleghan; C O’Brien, J Horgan; J Gillen, D McNally, C Clancy. Replacements: A Corcoran for Gillen (41 mins); D Ryan for Egenton, J Connolly for Neville (both 46 mins). Referee: B Montayne (LRR).

