Gerry Thornley: Time to address stampeding elephant in rugby room
World Rugby has vowed to tackle high hits, but is there a different rule for the All Blacks?
Too high: Malakai Fekitoa of New Zealand receives a yellow card from referee Jaco Peyper during Saturday’s match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photograph: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile/Getty Images
As usual, in the eyes of much of the New Zealand media and of course the team themselves, the All Blacks can seemingly do no wrong. The reaction in Ireland to the events of Saturday’s brutish bruiser in the Aviva Stadium has been labelled “bitter” and even “hysterical” and, what’s more, in “true Irish fashion”.