Gerry Thornley: Time to address stampeding elephant in rugby room

World Rugby has vowed to tackle high hits, but is there a different rule for the All Blacks?

Gerry Thornley

Too high: Malakai Fekitoa of New Zealand receives a yellow card from referee Jaco Peyper during Saturday’s match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photograph: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile/Getty Images

Too high: Malakai Fekitoa of New Zealand receives a yellow card from referee Jaco Peyper during Saturday’s match between Ireland and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photograph: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile/Getty Images

As usual, in the eyes of much of the New Zealand media and of course the team themselves, the All Blacks can seemingly do no wrong. The reaction in Ireland to the events of Saturday’s brutish bruiser in the Aviva Stadium has been labelled “bitter” and even “hysterical” and, what’s more, in “true Irish fashion”.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.