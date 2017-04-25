Gerry Thornley: Leinster look closer to the mountain top
Weekend shows Munster need offensive weapons while Leinster attack poses real threat
Leinster’s Dan Leavy scores a try that was later disallowed in the weekend Champions Cup clash with Clermont Auvergne. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Two more semi-final defeats for Irish sides takes the tally to five in the last five years of the European Champions Cup since Leinster beat Ulster in the all-Irish final of 2012. Leinster and Munster have remained contenders, but the higher they climb it seems there’s something of a glass ceiling in their way.