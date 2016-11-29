Gerry Thornley: Ireland can feel giddy ahead of Six Nations
Improved strength in depth and better attacking width augur well for the spring
One of Ireland’s stalwarts Rory Best is congratulated on his 100th cap by his team mates following the win over Australia. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Ireland can look toward the Six Nations in an altogether more optimistic frame of mind than was the case at this point a year ago. In the fall-out from the quarter-final defeat to Argentina, and adapting to life without Paul O’Connell, a fresh batch of injuries had Joe Schmidt setting the then reigning champions a target of a top-half finish.