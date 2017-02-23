France make three changes to starting XV for Aviva visit

Prop Rabah Slimani, flanker Bernard Le Roux and wing Yoann Huget come in

There are three changes to the French team to play Ireland on Saturday. Photograph: Reuters

There are three changes to the French team to play Ireland on Saturday. Photograph: Reuters

 

France have made three changes to their starting line-up for the RBS 6 Nations clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, the French Rugby Federation has announced.

Prop Rabah Slimani, flanker Bernard Le Roux and wing Yoann Huget come in for Uini Atonio, Loann Goujon and Virimi Vakatawa respectively.

New Zealand-born wing Vakatawa has a thigh injury while Atonio makes way for Slimani, who scored a try against England in the narrow defeat at Twickenham.

Backrow forward Goujon has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament following a clash of heads in the match against Scotland.

The 27-year-old La Rochelle flanker fractured a bone in his sinuses which ruled him out for at least a month.

Racing 92 centre Henry Chavancy is called up to the bench along with flanker Charles Ollivon, prop Eddy Ben Arous and wing Djibril Camara, but there is no place for juggernaut centre Mathieu Bastareaud, who misses the Ireland match after suffering a concussion.

FRANCE: Scott Spedding; Yoann Huget, Remi Lamerat, Gael Fickou, Noa Nakaitaci; Camille Lopez, Baptiste Serin; Curil Baille, Guilhem Guirado (captain), Rabah Slimani, Sebastien Vahaamahina; Yoann Maestri; Bernard Le Roux, Kevin Gourdon, Louis Picamoles.

Replacements: Christopher Tolofua, Uini Atonio, Eddy Ben Arous, Julien Le Devedec, Charles Ollivon, Maxime Machenaud, Henry Chavancy, Djibril Camara.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.