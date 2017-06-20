Former Lion Doddie Weir diagnosed with motor neurone disease

The 46-year-old Scot has announced his diagnosis to raise awareness of the condition
Doddie Weir in action for Scotland against Ireland at Murrayfield in 1997. Photograph: Getty Images

Doddie Weir in action for Scotland against Ireland at Murrayfield in 1997. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir has revealed he is battling motor neurone disease (MND).

The 46-year-old said he decided to announce his diagnosis to raise awareness of the condition.

He is now joining forces with researchers at the University of Edinburgh to help tackle the degenerative condition, which occurs when specialist nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord stop functioning properly.

Edinburgh-born Weir won 61 caps for Scotland and was part of the squad which won the 1999 Five Nations title.

The 6ft 6ins forward was also called up for the British and Irish Lions’ 1997 tour of South Africa.

Weir — who is supporting Global MND Awareness Day which takes place on Wednesday — said: “Over the past few months a number of friends and family have raised concerns surrounding my health.

“I think then, that on this day set to help raise awareness of the condition, I should confirm that I too have motor neurone disease.

“I should like to take this opportunity to thank the National Health Service in recognising, then diagnosing this, as yet, incurable disease.

“I am currently on holiday in New Zealand with (wife) Kathy and the boys, and when we return I will devote my time towards assisting research and raising awareness and funds to help support fellow sufferers.

“There are plans in place to create a charitable foundation to help in any way we can and we will share these details with you after our family trip.”

Weir has given his backing to researchers at the Euan MacDonald Centre at the University of Edinburgh in their quest to better understand the disease in the hope it will eventually lead to new therapies.

He follows in the footsteps of South Africa’s World Cup winner Joost van der Westhuizen, who visited the centre in 2013 to share knowledge and expertise.

Van der Westhuizen died in February after losing his battle with MND.

Professor Siddharthan Chandran, director of the Euan MacDonald Centre for motor neurone disease research, said: “We are immensely grateful to Doddie for his support at this difficult time for him and his family.

“Working in partnership with other researchers and charities such as MND Scotland, our goal is to bring forward the day when there are effective treatments for this very tough condition.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.