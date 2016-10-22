‘Foley was the man I always came here to see’: Thomond Park says farewell

Anthony “Axel” Foley was honored with both song and silence at Thomond Park ahead of Munster’s clash with Glasgow Warriors.

A minute’s silence is being observed at all European rugby fixtures following Foley’s sudden death in Paris last week.

Munster Rugby said it was retiring its number eight jersey for Saturday’s game out of respect to the former player and head coach.

Young players and students from Shannon RFC and Foley’s former school of St Munchin’s formed a guard of honour as the teams took the field. And in a sea of red, with flags and banners aloft, the Munster battle anthem Stand Up and Fight rang out.

Earlier, fans queued to sign books of condolences and continued to leave momentous at a massive shrine of jerseys, scarfs and hats to Foley.

Munster season ticket holder Brian McCarthy, who travelled from Fermoy said: “Foley was the man I always came here to see. He wasn’t athletic but he knew where to be and when to be there. I’m the same age as him. I think I played against him once under-14 when he was at St Munchins.”

Diarmuid O’Neill and his grandson Alfie signed a book of condolences, describing Foley as a man who “gave us so much joy”.

“He was years before his time. It’s so sad for this wife and family. We are here to wish Anthony all the best,” Mr O’Neill said.

Brian Flanagan (39), from Prospect, Limerick, said: “It’s just heartbreaking, but we will pay a fitting fair well to Axel today.”

His son Jordan (17) added: “I got chills when I saw the reception he got here at Thomond Park when they brought his coffin past. He was one of the world’s best number eights ever.”

Carmel Tierney, from Kilnaboy, Co Clare also signed the book of condolences. “He meant everything to us. He was honest and he gave Munster everything. He epitomised what Munster rugby is all about,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shane McQuillan and his son Conor (13), from Ennis, also paid tribute.

“This is probably the biggest day in the club’s history,” said Conor.

“It’s a hugely poignant day and the match is secondary,” his father said. “Anthony Foley was an absolute inspiration both on and off the field; as a human being, as a sports man. He was Munster through and through to his DNA.”

Inside the stadium the Munster rugby choir has whipped up the home crowd with rousing renditions of rugby anthems The Fields of Athenry and There is An Aisle to standing ovations.

In a statement, Munster Rugby said: “In symbolising both the heart and commitment with which he played and coached, and the immovable place he holds in the hearts of all those associated with Munster and the wider community, our jersey will carry the name ‘Axel’ under the Munster crest in each European game this season.

“Fittingly, ten years on, this season’s European jersey is a throwback to the 2005/06 jersey where Munster, under the stewardship of Axel, met their European destiny...

“May 20th 2006, his ambitions were realised and, as someone who had given his all, and some, to the cause, it was only right that Anthony was the one who lifted the trophy when Munster won their first European Cup in Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium.”