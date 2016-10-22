Fans descend on Thomond Park to honour Anthony Foley

Munster Rugby is to honour Anthony “Axel” Foley Saturday in a series of tributes at Thomond Park, while a minute’s silence is to be observed at all European rugby fixtures.

Munster’s game against Glasgow Warriors, to be played in front of a sell-out crowd at the 26,000 capacity stadium, will offer the club a chance to salute its former captain and coach, who died suddenly at the team’s hotel in Paris last week, ahead of their European tie against Racing 92.

Some 40,000 fans are expected to descend on the Treaty City for the special tribute to Foley, who was laid to rest in his native Killaloe Friday.

In a statement, Munster Rugby said: “In symbolising both the heart and commitment with which he played and coached, and the immovable place he holds in the hearts of all those associated with Munster and the wider community, our jersey will carry the name ‘Axel’ under the Munster crest in each European game this season.

“Fittingly, ten years on, this season’s European jersey is a throwback to the 2005/06 jersey where Munster, under the stewardship of Axel, met their European destiny...

“May 20th 2006, his ambitions were realised and, as someone who had given his all, and some, to the cause, it was only right that Anthony was the one who lifted the trophy when Munster won their first European Cup in Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium.”

From 11am, books of condolence will be open for all supporters at Thomond Park under the East Stand and in the MRSC bar. A special commemorative match programme, documenting Foley’s life in rugby will be sold at the game with proceeds going to a charity of to be agreed upon by the Foley family.

Supporters with tickets for the West Stand at Thomond Park have been asked to take their seats no later than 12:40pm in order to facilitate the tributes at today’s game.

“On the pitch before kick-off, in recognising Anthony’s achievements and lifelong association with Shannon RFC, the Munster Rugby Supporter’s Club Choir will perform ‘There Is An Isle’, and soprano Sinead O’Brien will join the Choir to perform ‘Stand Up And Fight,” Munster rugby said.

Young players and students from Shannon RFC and his former school of St Munchin’s will form a guard of honour as the teams take to the field.