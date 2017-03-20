Ex-Leinster coach Matt O’Connor to return to Leicester

Ospreys announce former Ireland hooker Allen Clarke as new forwards coach

Matt O’Connor is set to begin work early next month at Leicester as head coach. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Leicester have announced the Welford Road return of Australian Matt O’Connor as their head coach.

O’Connor is set to begin work early next month, subject to a visa, with current head coach Aaron Mauger leaving the Tigers after next Saturday’s Aviva Premiership clash against east midlands rivals Northampton.

O’Connor (46) worked at Leicester between 2008 and 2013, initially as backs coach and then head coach. During that period, the Tigers won three Premiership titles.

League title success

After leaving Leicester, O’Connor became head coach with Leinster, a spell that included league title success and a European Champions Cup semi-final appearance.

Meanwhile, the Ospreys have announced former Ireland international hooker Allen Clarke’s appointment as their new forwards coach.

Clarke will move to the Ospreys this summer from rivals Ulster. He replaces Chris Gibbes in the role, with Gibbes returning home to New Zealand as the new head coach of Wellington Lions.

Clarke (49) won eight Test caps between 1995 and 1998, while he also played for Northampton and Ulster.

