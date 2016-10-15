Wasps run in 12 tries as Zebre ship 82 points in opener

Wasps 82 Zebre 14

Wasps made an impressive start to their Champions Cup campaign with a 12-try thrashing of Zebre at the Ricoh Arena.

The Italians had no answer to the power of the home pack in which Nathan Hughes and Joe Launchbury excelled and this allowed the Wasps backs to run riot and record their highest score in the top tier of European competition.

Rob Miller and Joe Simpson scored two each with Frank Halai, Ashley Johnson, Elliot Daly, Jake Cooper-Woolley, Josh Bassett, James Gaskell, Dan Robson and Launchbury one apiece. Danny Cipriani converted six and former Leinster outhalf Jimmy Gopperth five.

Federico Ruzza scored two tries for Zebre with Edoardo Padovani converting both.

Connacht host Toulouse in Saturday’s other Pool 2 game, the game kicking off at 5.35pm at The Sportsground.