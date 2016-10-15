Ulster will need Paddy Jackson in top form in Bordeaux

European Champions Cup Pool 5: Bordeaux Bègles v Ulster. Stade Chaban-Delmas, 1pm. Sky Sports

Unpredictable brain injuries, as checked by the arguably already outdated return-to-play protocols, have kept Charles Piutau out of Ulster’s opening European tie.That puts the emphasis of this fixture firmly on the form of Paddy Jackson and Ian Madigan.

“Ian is one of the most competitive people I know and I am sure he will be going out there to show he is better than Paddy, and Paddy will be looking to show he is better than Ian,” said Iain Henderson. “ It makes for a very interesting battle I think.

“Ian is kicking goals from everywhere, he’s pretty dead-eyed at the moment. It could come down to a kick here or there and it is going to be a massive challenge for us.”

Irish management

It could also put the Irish rugby management in a tight spot. What if Madigan kicks the lights out and Jackson continues his relative inaccuracy off the tee? Should Ruan Pienaar be kicking for Ulster?

“Joe has kept in contact, let me know what has gone on in those mini-camps, what they are looking for from their outhalves,” Madigan told The Irish Times. “There is no getting away from it: this is an important game for me, directly in the shop window because I am playing against an Irish side.”

With Tommy Bowe continuing his rehabilitation for the A side last night, the stellar backline Les Kiss was gifted loses another key component but at least Pienaar returns at scrumhalf. His absence was obvious in last week’s Galway defeat.

Luke Marshall returns from concussion in midfield alongside Stuart Olding which means Jared Payne can run from fullback, his best position.

It’s still a quality backline with Andrew Trimble and Craig Gilroy on the wings but the ball-carrying impact of Henderson and a rejuvenated Rodney Ah You will be crucial.

Ulster have enough experience to get this job done, but it could need Jackson to at least break even with Madigan.

BORDEAUX BÈGLES: Jean-Marcellin Buttin; Adam Ashley-Cooper, Jean-Baptiste Dubié, Romain Lonca, Blair Connor; Ian Madigan, Yann Lesgourgues; Jefferson Poirot, Clement Maynadier, Vadim Cobilas, Jandré Marais (capt), Cyril Cazeaux, Luke Jones, Hugh Chalmers, Loann Goujon.

Replacements: Ole Avei, Sébastien Taofifenua, Marc Clerc, Tom Palmer, Marco Tauleigne, Baptiste Serin, Lionel Beauxis, Metuisela Talebulamaijaina.

ULSTER RUGBY: Jared Payne; Andrew Trimble (capt), Luke Marshall, Stuart Olding, Craig Gilroy; Paddy Jackson, Ruan Pienaar; Andy Warwick, Rory Best, Rodney Ah You, Alan O’Connor, Franco Van Der Merwe, Iain Henderson, Clive Ross, Sean Reidy.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Kyle McCall, Ross Kane, Pete Browne, Roger Wilson, Paul Marshall, Jacob Stockdale, Rob Lyttle.

Referee: JP Doyle (England).

Verdict: Ulster by a score.