Ulster re-introduce Rory Best and Paddy Jackson for Clermont clash

Rory Best and Paddy Jackson are included in Ulster’s starting XV for Saturday’s Champions Cup fixture against Pool 5 leaders ASM Clermont Auvergne (Kingspan Stadium, 1.00pm).

Best and Jackson return to provincial action after their escapades with Ireland during the November series. The international pair are two of four changes to the team that claimed a bonus point 23-35 win over Cardiff Blues last weekend, with Robbie Diack and Louis Ludik also earning starting berths.

Best will captain the side from hooker and he will be joined in the front row by props Kyle McCall and Wiehahn Herbst. Diack and Pete Browne will form a mobile second row unit, with Iain Henderson, Chris Henry and Sean Reidy making up an all-international loose forward trio.

Jackson will partner the influential Ruan Pienaar at half back, while Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall will continue in midfield. Ludik, who made a try-scoring return from injury in Cardiff, is named in a back three that also includes Tommy Bowe and Charles Piutau.

Rob Herring, Andy Warwick and Rodney Ah You will provide Kiss with strong front row options off the bench. Exciting young lock Kieran Treadwell and utility forward Clive Ross are also named among the replacements. Paul Marshall, Darren Cave and Ireland U20 star Jacob Stockdale complete the match day squad.

Ulster team to play ASM Clermont Auvergne, European Rugby Champions Cup, Saturday 10th December, Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 1.00pm):

C Piutau, T Bowe, L Marshall, S McCloskey, L Ludik, P Jackson, R Pienaar; K McCall, R Best (capt), W Herbst, P Browne, R Diack, I Henderson, C Henry, S Reidy.

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, R Ah You, K Treadwell, C Ross, P Marshall, D Cave, J Stockdale.