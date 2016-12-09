Ulster re-introduce Rory Best and Paddy Jackson for Clermont clash

The duo come back from Ireland duty in a total of four changes to Les Kiss’ team

Rory Best has returned from Ireland duty to captain Ulster in their Champions Cup clash with Clermont Auvergne. Photo: Inpho

Rory Best has returned from Ireland duty to captain Ulster in their Champions Cup clash with Clermont Auvergne. Photo: Inpho

 

Rory Best and Paddy Jackson are included in Ulster’s starting XV for Saturday’s Champions Cup fixture against Pool 5 leaders ASM Clermont Auvergne (Kingspan Stadium, 1.00pm).

Best and Jackson return to provincial action after their escapades with Ireland during the November series. The international pair are two of four changes to the team that claimed a bonus point 23-35 win over Cardiff Blues last weekend, with Robbie Diack and Louis Ludik also earning starting berths.

Best will captain the side from hooker and he will be joined in the front row by props Kyle McCall and Wiehahn Herbst. Diack and Pete Browne will form a mobile second row unit, with Iain Henderson, Chris Henry and Sean Reidy making up an all-international loose forward trio.

Jackson will partner the influential Ruan Pienaar at half back, while Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall will continue in midfield. Ludik, who made a try-scoring return from injury in Cardiff, is named in a back three that also includes Tommy Bowe and Charles Piutau.

Rob Herring, Andy Warwick and Rodney Ah You will provide Kiss with strong front row options off the bench. Exciting young lock Kieran Treadwell and utility forward Clive Ross are also named among the replacements. Paul Marshall, Darren Cave and Ireland U20 star Jacob Stockdale complete the match day squad.

Ulster team to play ASM Clermont Auvergne, European Rugby Champions Cup, Saturday 10th December, Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 1.00pm):

C Piutau, T Bowe, L Marshall, S McCloskey, L Ludik, P Jackson, R Pienaar; K McCall, R Best (capt), W Herbst, P Browne, R Diack, I Henderson, C Henry, S Reidy.

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, R Ah You, K Treadwell, C Ross, P Marshall, D Cave, J Stockdale.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.