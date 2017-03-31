Toulouse are titans of French rugby but risk becoming also-rans
Munster’s rivals have found their status diminished as money floods into domestic game
Toulouse have struggled to recapture former glories and are currently outside the top six for qualification for next season’s Champions Cup. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Getty Images
Stade Toulousain! The club is synonymous with winning and flair. No team has won more French Championships or European Cups. They also did so with a certain panache. They were the standard-bearers. They used to be beautiful. But not any more.