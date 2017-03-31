Toulouse are titans of French rugby but risk becoming also-rans

Munster’s opponents have found status diminished as money floods into Top 14

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Gerry Thornley

Toulouse have struggled to recapture former glories and are currently outside the top six for qualification for next season’s Champions Cup. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Getty Images

Toulouse have struggled to recapture former glories and are currently outside the top six for qualification for next season’s Champions Cup. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP/Getty Images

Stade Toulousain! The club is synonymous with winning and flair. No team has won more French Championships or European Cups. They also did so with a certain panache. They were the standard-bearers. They used to be beautiful. But not any more.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.