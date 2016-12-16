The weekend’s Champions Cup team news

SATURDAY

Bordeaux-Bègles v Exeter Chiefs, Stade Chaban-Delmas (1.0, Irish time, live on Sky Sports)

There are a couple of Irish born outhalves missing from this fixture in Ian Madigan (Bordeaux-Begles) and Gareth Steenson (Chiefs), both of whom played last week. Ulsterman Ian Whitten plays for a visiting side that lost at home a week ago.

Bordeaux-Bègles: G Cros; N Ducuing, R Lonca, J Wakacegu, J-B Dubié; L Beauxis, J Audy; S Taofifenua, O Avei, M Clerc; T Palmer, B Botha; L Goujon (capt), J Edwards, M Tauleigne. Replacements: B Auzqui, J-B Poux, X Civil, C Cazeaux, L Madaule, G Doubrere, B Serin, J-M Buttin.

Exeter Chiefs: P Dollman; J Nowell, I Whitten, S Hill, O Woodburn; H Slade, W Chudley; C Rimmer, L Cowan-Dickie, H Williams; M Lees, O Atkins; D Ewers, K Horstmann (capt), T Waldrom. Replacements: S Malton, M Low, G Holmes, D Dennis, D Armand, J Maunder, J Simmonds, M Campagnaro.

Referee: John Lacey (Ireland),

Toulouse v Zebre Rugby, Stade Ernest Wallon (3.15, Irish time, live on BT Sport)

Saturday’s combatants make 17 changes and two positional switches between them from last week’s game which saw Toulouse end a six game losing streak in Europe with a 36-6 victory in Italy: short odds-on to do so again.

Toulouse: Y Huget; A Bonneval, F Fritz, T Flood, P Perez; L McAlister, S Marques; G Steenkamp, C Tolofua, C Johnston; G Lamboley, J Tekori; T Dusautoir (capt), T Gray, G Galan. Replacements: P Mauvaka, V Kakovin, M Van Dyk, P Faasalele, S Tolofua, S Bézy, Y David, K Kunabuli.

Zebre: G Palazzani; M Bellini, M Pratichetti, F Afamasaga, K Van Zyl; C Canna, M Violi; B Postiglioni, T D’Apice, P Ceccarelli; G Koegelenberg, G Biagi (capt); D Minnie, J Meyer, J Furno. Replacements: C Festuccia, A de Marchi, G Roan, V Bernabo, C Du Plessis, C Engelbrecht, S Bordoli, T Castello.

Referee: Ian Tempest (England).

SUNDAY

Scarlets v RC Toulon, Parc y Scarlets (1.0, live on Sky Sports)

This could be one of the games of the weekend in terms of entertainment. It’s great to see former Leinster secondrow Tadgh Beirne retaining his place in a home team that might reverse last weekend’s result.

Scarlets: L Williams; DTH van der Merwe, H Parkes, S Williams, S Evans; R Patchell, G Davies; R Evans, K Owens (capt), S Lee; J Ball, T Beirne; A Shingler, W Boyde, J Barclay. Replacements: R Elias, W Jones, W Kruger, L Rawlins, J Macleod, J Evans, A Thomas, J Davies.

RC Toulon: L Halfpenny; J O’Connor, M Bastareaud, M Nonu, B Habana; P Bernard, J Pelissie; X Chiocci, G Guirado, L Chilachava; M Gorgodze, R Taofifenua; C Ollivon, J Kruger, D Vermeulen (capt). Replacements: J-C Orioli, F Fresia, M Van Der Merwe, J Fernandez Lobbe, J Suta, M Mermoz, E Escande, S Manoa.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England).

Castres Olympique v Montpellier, Stade Pierre Antoine (1.0, Irish time)

Leinster fans will be keeping on eye on the outcome. A 14-man Montpellier won with a bonus point at home but Castres have made sweeping changes and were impressive in thumping the Saints in their only home game to date.

Castres: G Palis; J Caminati, A Taumoepeau, F Vialelle, H Agulla; B Urdapilleta, R Kockott (capt); M Lazar, M-A Rallier, D Tussac; L Jacquet, V Moreaux; Y Caballero, S Mafi, A Jelonch. Replacements: B Mach, T Stroe, Y Montes, T Lassale, A Bias, A Dupont, J Dumora, P Berard.

Montpellier: J Mogg; T Nagusa, J Tomane, A Dumoulin, N Nadolo; D Catrakilis, N White; M Nariashvili, S Mamukashvili, J Du Plessis; K Mikautadze, N Van Rensburg; F Ouedraogo, K Galletier, A Qera (capt). Replacements: R Ruffenach, Y Watremez, A Guillamon, P Willemse, A Battut, C Wright, H Immelman, Y Reilhac.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England).

Sale Sharks v Saracens, AJ Bell stadium (5.30, live on BT Sport)

Former Blackrock College schoolboy AJ MacGinty is once again at outhalf for a Sale side that leaked 50-points to today’s visitors in London. Saracens coach Mark McCall makes three changes in freshening a side that looks the team to beat in Europe as they defend their title.

Sale Sharks: M Haley; D Solomona, S James, J Leota, J Charnley; AJ MacGinty, J Mitchell; R Harrison, R Webber, H Aulika; B Evans, A Ostrikov; C Neild, M Lund (capt), TJ Ioane. Replacements: N Briggs, J Flynn, C Parker, J Mills, D Seymour, M Phillips, M Jennings, T Arscott.

Saracens: A Goode; S Maitland, M Bosch, B Barritt (capt), C Wyles; O Farrell, R Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, S Brits, P du Plessis; M Itoje, G Kruis; M Rhodes, S Burger, J Wray. Replacements: J George, R Barrington, J Figallo, W Skelton, K Brown, B Spencer, A Lozowski, N Earle.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland).