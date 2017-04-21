Sean O’Brien ruled out as Leinster name their team

Sean O’Brien has been ruled out of Leinster’s European Champions Cup semi-final against ASM Clermont on Sunday.

Head coach Leo Cullen has otherwise selected a very similar XV that accounted for Wasps in the quarter-final three weeks ago.

O’Brien is ruled out with a tightness in his hamstring. However Cullen revealed that he will again be assessed next week ahead of the visit of Glasgow Warriors in the Guinness Pro12 to the RDS on Friday evening. The 30 year old back row was named in the British and Irish Lions squad on Wednesday.

Isa Nacewa captains the side on the occasion of his 50th European cap for Leinster from the left wing, with Fergus McFadden coming into the side on the right wing for his 150th Leinster appearance.

The Old Belvedere winger scored a try in the Aviva after being introduced against Wasps. Joey Carbery is again selected in the full back jersey.

In the centre Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose renew their partnership with Luke McGrath and Johnny Sexton in the half backs. Sexton reached the 1,200 point mark for Leinster against Wasps with his 12 points from the boot.

The front row is again the all Irish international trio of Jack McGrath, Richardt Strauss and Tadhg Furlong.

In the second row Devin Toner and Hayden Triggs continue their partnership.

Finally in the back row Rhys Ruddock comes in at blind side flanker, with Dan Leavy moving across to the open side and Jack Conan continuing at number eight. Josh van der Flier must be content with a place on the bench as Leinster go for a heavyweight backrow.

On the bench there is a welcome return to European action for Seán Cronin, while Peter Dooley is in line to make his first European appearance of the season should he be introduced.

LEINSTER: Joey Carbery; Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa (captain); Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Jack McGrath, Richardt Strauss, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, Hayden Triggs; Rhys Ruddock, Dan Leavy, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Peter Dooley, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Zane Kirchner.

ASM Clermont Auvergne: Scott Spedding; David Strettle, Aurélien Rougerie, Remi Lamerat, Nick Abendanon; Camille Lopez, Morgan Parra; Raphael Chaume, Benjamin Kayser, Davit Zirakashvili, Arthur Iturria, Sébastien Vahaamahina, Damien Chouly (c), Peceli Yato, Fritz Lee

Replacements: John Ulugia, Etienne Falgoux, Aaron Jarvis, Paul Jedrasiak, Alexandre Lapandry, Ludovic Radosavljevic , Pato Fernandez, Damien Penaud

Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)