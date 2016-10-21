Sean O’Brien is back in the Leinster XV for Montpellier trip

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has named the fit-again Sean O’Brien in his team to face Montpellier in the Champions Cup on Sunday in the Altrad Stadium.

There are a number of changes to the team that accounted for Castres last weekend in the RDS Arena with six changes to the starting XV and new additions to the bench.

In the backs it’s largely as you were with a back three of Rob Kearney at full back, Zane Kirchner on the right wing and Isa Nacewa as captain from the left wing.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose will continue their midfield partnership for the third game in a row.

In the half backs Luke McGrath starts at scrum half with the fit again Johnny Sexton selected at ten for his 130th Leinster cap.

It’s a completely new front row with Cian Healy, James Tracy and Mike Ross starting. Healy and Ross have over 300 Leinster caps between them but it will be Tracy’s second European start in 23 games for Leinster.

Devin Toner continues in the second row but is partnered by Mike McCarthy who has recovered from a foot injury to take his place in the pack.

Having played for the Leinster ‘A’ team last weekend in the British and Irish Cup, Sean O’Brien makes his long awaited senior return having last played for Leinster over nine months ago also in the Champions Cup against Bath. The Tullow native will win his 103rd cap on Sunday.

Man of the Match for the Castres game Josh van der Flier continues at open side flanker while Jamie Heaslip is again selected in the number eight jersey having become the most capped Leinster forward last weekend on 222 caps.

Cullen has selected six forwards and two backs on his bench with Mick Kearney in line to make his European debut for Leinster. All of his previous 12 caps for Leinster have been won in the Guinness Pro12.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEINSTER: Rob Kearney, Zane Kirchner; Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa (captain); Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, James Tracy, Mike Ross; Devin Toner, Mike McCarthy; Sean O’Brien, Josh van der Flier, Jamie Heaslip.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Michael Bent, Mick Kearney, Jordi Murphy, Dan Leavy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Joey Carbery.