Ruan Pienaar to miss Champions Cup games after knee surgery

Ulster scrumhalf injured knee in Leinster loss and facing at least a month on sidelines

Gavin Cummiskey

Ruan Pienaar is facing at least a month out after undergoing knee surgery. Photograph: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Ruan Pienaar underwent knee surgery on Thursday and will be unavailable at least until Ulster’s Pro 12 fixture against Edinburgh on February 10th.

The Springbok scrumhalf is certain to miss three matches, including the Pro 12 visit to Llanelli Scarlets followed by round five and six of the Champions Cup away to Exeter and at home to Bordeaux Begles.

Pienaar sustained the injury to his right knee playing outhalf against Leinster on New Year’s Eve. He finished the game but a visit to a specialist revealed minor damage.

It’s another tough blow for Les Kiss’s squad, providing an insight into what life will be like when the 32-year-old is forced to leave Belfast this summer, after the IRFU refused to green light a new contract.

