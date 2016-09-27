Referees appointed for opening Champions Cup rounds

Ireland’s John Lacey to take charge of marquee clash between Toulon and Saracens

John O'Sullivan

John Lacey will referee the opening weekend Champions Cup clash between Toulon and Saracens. Photograph: Inpho

John Lacey will referee the opening weekend Champions Cup clash between Toulon and Saracens. Photograph: Inpho

 

Ireland’s John Lacey will referee marquee matches in the opening two rounds of the Champions Cup, taking charge of three time winners Toulon against defending champions Saracens at the Stade Felix Mayol on the opening weekend and then Toulouse’s clash with Wasps.

On the opening weekend of the tournament, all four Irish provinces will have an English referee in charge. Leinster’s game at the RDS against Castres Olympique will be presided over by Matthew Carley, Luke Pearce will take charge of Connacht against Toulouse at the Sportsground, Irish-born JP Doyle will be the man in the middle when Ulster travel to Bordeaux-Begles while Wayne Barnes will have the whistle when Munster travel to Racing 92 in Paris.

In the second round of fixtures, Munster will have France’s Jerome Garces when they host the Glasgow Warriors, French newcomer Alexandre Ruiz will officiate for Ulster’s game against the Exeter Chiefs, England’s Pearce will be the referee when Montpellier host Leinster while Matthieu Raynal is in charge of Connacht’s trip to Zebre.

Ireland’s George Clancy will preside over Exeter’s game against Clermont Auvergne in round one and then referee in the Challenge Cup in Round 2, a competition in which he will be joined by compatriots David Wilkinson, Dudley Phillips and Gary Conway.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.