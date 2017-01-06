Rassie Erasmus rings the changes for Racing showdown

A total of 10 changes have been made for rescheduled Champions Cup match in Paris

Rory Scannell starts for Munster in their Champions Cup clash with Racing 92. Photo: Inpho

Rassie Erasmus has made 10 changes from the team that defeated Connacht last weekend for Munster’s rescheduled Champions Cup fixture against Racing 92 in Paris.

Niall Scannell and John Ryan both return to join James Cronin in the front row while Donnacha Ryan comes into the second row in partnering Billy Holland who makes the positional switch from number six.

Tommy O’Donnell has overcome an ankle injury sustained at the Sportsground last weekend to continue at openside with the returning duo of captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander taking charge at six and eight respectively.

Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal resume their half back partnership, as do Rory Scannell and Jaco Taute in midfield.

Simon Zebo’s return at fullback sees Andrew Conway move to the right wing with Ronan O’Mahony named on the opposite flank.

Included among the replacements, should he feature tomorrow, Keith Earls will make his 50th European appearance.

Along with those ruled out through injury, Jean Kleyn and Thomas Du Toit were unavailable for selection this week due to illness.

Munster also need just one try to reach 400 in Europe’s top flight and would become the third club to reach this milestone with Toulouse and Leicester Tigers.

Munster team and replacements v Racing 92, European Champions Cup, Saturday January 7th at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir (kick off: 3.45pm [Irish time]), live on Sky Sports

Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (c), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Dave Foley, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Keith Earls, Francis Saili.

